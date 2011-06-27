2020 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Kovich , 03/06/2020 All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

16 of 16 people found this review helpful

After intensively researching midsize trucks, I felt it was clear that the Colorado/Canyon twins were the best options (although I prefer the "truckier" front end of the Canyon). The V6/8 speed combo works fantastically well together in the city and on the highway-- it never feels out of breath, even in steep mountain driving. The Canyon drives and handles much smaller than it is-- making it very livable in parking garages and street parking-- and ride quality is superb for a truck. Get one. You'll love it.