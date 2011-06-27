  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. 2020 GMC Canyon
  5. 2020 GMC Canyon Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Canyon
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Canyons for sale
MSRP Starting at
$27,600
Save as much as $3,761
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2020 Canyon All-Terrain 4x4

Kovich, 03/06/2020
All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

After intensively researching midsize trucks, I felt it was clear that the Colorado/Canyon twins were the best options (although I prefer the "truckier" front end of the Canyon). The V6/8 speed combo works fantastically well together in the city and on the highway-- it never feels out of breath, even in steep mountain driving. The Canyon drives and handles much smaller than it is-- making it very livable in parking garages and street parking-- and ride quality is superb for a truck. Get one. You'll love it.

Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the GMC Canyon
View Offers
GMC.com

Tough but stylish

The General, 04/07/2020
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Why buy a larger truck when this has it all. Sharp looking too.

Report Abuse

2020 gmc canyon 4x4 denali

joe vuksta, 02/13/2020
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

still new so its hard to tell how ever its their top of the line truck no glove box lite no console lite rear licence plate mounting sits low for a licence plate frame no boby side mlds no sill plates

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Canyon
Build & PriceGMC.com
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Canyons for sale

Related 2020 GMC Canyon Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars