2019 GMC Canyon Denali Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Performance Skid Plate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Protective Seat Coversyes
All-Weather Floor Liner w/GMC Logoyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Black Spray-On Bed Liner w/GMC Logoyes
Wheel Locksyes
20" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Molded Hood Protectoryes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingsyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Side Window Weather Deflectoryes
Trailer Hitch Tow Ball Coveryes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Black Bed Railsyes
Interior Trim Kityes
Measurements
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length212.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Curb weight4241 lbs.
Gross weight5800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Angle of approach17.4 degrees
Height70.7 in.
Maximum payload1529 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Smokey Quartz Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
P255/55R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
