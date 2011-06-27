  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. 2019 GMC Canyon
  5. Features & Specs

2019 GMC Canyon Base Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Canyon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,100
See Canyon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,100
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the GMC Canyon
View Offers
GMC.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,100
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,100
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,100
Performance Skid Plate Packageyes
Exterior Convenience Packageyes
Power Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,100
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,100
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,100
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,100
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Seat Deleteyes
OnStaryes
All-Weather Floor Liner w/GMC Logoyes
Full-Length Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,100
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,100
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,100
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,100
Black Spray-On Bed Liner w/GMC Logoyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Underbody Shieldyes
Performance Air Intake Systemyes
Rear Parking Assistyes
Molded Hood Protectoryes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Side Window Weather Deflectoryes
Front Fog Lamp Kityes
Black 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Bedliner w/Integral Storage Compartmentsyes
Chrome 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Black 3" Round Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Area Lampsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Sport Baryes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingsyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Trailer Hitch Tow Ball Coveryes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Black Bed Railsyes
Trailering Packageyes
Interior Trim Kityes
Bed Lineryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,100
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length212.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4308 lbs.
Gross weight5900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Angle of approach17.6 degrees
Height70.3 in.
Maximum payload1562 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,100
Exterior Colors
  • Sedona Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Cardinal Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue Emerald Metallic
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,100
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,100
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,100
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Canyon Inventory

Related 2019 GMC Canyon Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars