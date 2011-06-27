Used 2018 GMC Canyon SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,565
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,565
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,565
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,565
GearOn Divider Packageyes
GearOn Bar Packageyes
Exterior Convenience Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,565
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,565
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,565
GMC Infotainment System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Navigationyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Protective Seat Coversyes
All-Weather Floor Liner w/GMC Logoyes
Bose Premium 7-Speaker Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,565
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,565
4 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.0 in.
Front head room41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/clothyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Black Spray-On Bed Liner w/GMC Logoyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Black bed railsyes
Underbody Shieldyes
Molded Hood Protectoryes
Ladder and Utility Rack Stanchionsyes
Door Sill Decalyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyes
Side Window Weather Deflectoryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Black 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Pickup Box Cargo Divideryes
18" Chrome Wheelsyes
Chrome 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Black 3" Round Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Area Lampsyes
Cargo Divideryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Sport Baryes
Wheel Locksyes
Body-Color Grille w/Black Insertyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Tiered Cross Rails Storage Systemyes
Trailer Hitch Tow Ball Coveryes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Interior Trim Kityes
Trailering Packageyes
Bed Lineryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Angle of departure22.2 degrees
Length224.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7550 lbs.
Curb weight4547 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Angle of approach17.1 degrees
Height70.5 in.
Maximum payload1421 lbs.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Summit White
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,565
P265/60R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
