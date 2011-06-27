  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. Used 2016 GMC Canyon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Canyon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,855
See Canyon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,855
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,855
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,855
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,855
GearOn Divider Packageyes
SLE Convenience Packageyes
Bed Protection Packageyes
GearOn Bar Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
All-Terrain Packageyes
GearOn Utility Rack Packageyes
Exterior Convenience Packageyes
All-Terrain Adventure Packageyes
All-Terrain Adventure Package Savingsyes
Trailering Packageyes
Nightfall Edition Package Savingsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,855
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,855
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,855
IntelliLink Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Navigationyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Liner w/GMC Logoyes
Bose Premium 7-Speaker Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,855
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,855
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Metal Bed Storage Boxyes
Black Spray-On Bed Liner w/GMC Logoyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Underbody Shieldyes
Molded Hood Protectoryes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Side Window Weather Deflectoryes
Black 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Body-Color Grilleyes
18" Chrome Wheelsyes
Chrome 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Black 3" Round Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
18" Ultra Bright Machined Wheels w/Dark Argent Paintyes
Utility Rack Load Stopsyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Tailgate Lineryes
Trailer Hitch Tow Ball Coveryes
Bed Lineryes
Bed Netyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length212.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4190 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Angle of approach17.6 degrees
Height70.3 in.
Maximum payload1380 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze Alloy Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Copper Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
  • Jet Black/Cobalt Red, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,855
P255/65R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Canyon Inventory

Related Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles