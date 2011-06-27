Used 2015 GMC Canyon SLT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|420.0/567.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|Torque
|191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|GearOn Divider Package
|yes
|GearOn Utility Rack Package
|yes
|Exterior Convenience Package
|yes
|Bed Protection Package
|yes
|GearOn Bar Package
|yes
|Interior Protection Package
|yes
|Heavy Duty Trailering Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|IntelliLink Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Navigation
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Bose Sound
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|4 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather/cloth
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.2 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Spray-On Bed Liner
|yes
|Polished Exhaust Tip
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|18" Ultra Bright Machined Wheels w/Dark Argent Paint
|yes
|Rubber Bed Mat
|yes
|Molded Hood Protector
|yes
|Utility Rack Load Stops
|yes
|Cargo Tie-Down Rings
|yes
|Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|Vinyl Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Tailgate Liner
|yes
|Soft Folding Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Sliding Rear Window
|yes
|Pickup Box Cargo Divider
|yes
|18" Chrome Wheels
|yes
|Bed Liner
|yes
|Bed Net
|yes
|Off-Road Assist Steps
|yes
|Chrome 5" Rectangular Assist Steps
|yes
|Black Rectangular Assist Steps
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|Angle of departure
|22.1 degrees
|Length
|212.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3980 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Angle of approach
|17.4 degrees
|Height
|70.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1490 lbs.
|Wheel base
|128.3 in.
|Width
|74.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|P265/60R18 tires
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,650
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
