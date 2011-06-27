  1. Home
Used 2015 GMC Canyon SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Canyon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,730
See Canyon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,730
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/567.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
$29,730
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,730
GearOn Divider Packageyes
GearOn Utility Rack Packageyes
Exterior Convenience Packageyes
Bed Protection Packageyes
GearOn Bar Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,730
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,730
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,730
IntelliLink Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Navigationyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Bose Soundyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$29,730
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,730
4 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room39.5 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/clothyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Wheel Locksyes
18" Ultra Bright Machined Wheels w/Dark Argent Paintyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Molded Hood Protectoryes
Utility Rack Load Stopsyes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Tailgate Lineryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Pickup Box Cargo Divideryes
18" Chrome Wheelsyes
Bed Lineryes
Bed Netyes
Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
Chrome 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Black Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length212.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight3880 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach17.7 degrees
Height70.5 in.
Maximum payload1490 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$29,730
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Copper Red Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Bronze Alloy Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
Tires & Wheels
P265/60R18 tiresyes
$29,730
P265/60R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Canyon Inventory

