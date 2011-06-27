  1. Home
Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,305
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Bodyguard Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
16" All-Season Spare Tireyes
Trailer Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3685 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height67.9 in.
Maximum payload1421 lbs.
Wheel base111.3 in.
Width68.6 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Navy Blue
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Dark Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Tan, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P235/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
