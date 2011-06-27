Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,455
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Torque190 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,455
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Bodyguard Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,455
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,455
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,455
16" All-Season Spare Tireyes
Trailer Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Front track57.5 in.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3366 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height65.2 in.
Maximum payload1440 lbs.
Wheel base111.3 in.
Width67.6 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Navy Blue
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Dark Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Tan, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,455
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
