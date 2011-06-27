  1. Home
Used 2010 GMC Canyon SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,630
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,630
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,630
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,630
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,630
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,630
Sport Suspension Packageyes
Spring Appearance Packageyes
High Stance Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,630
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,630
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,630
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,630
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,630
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,630
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room23.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,630
16" All-Season Spare Tireyes
16" x 6.5" Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Trailer Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
P235/75R16 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Red Orange Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,630
Front track57.5 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight3559 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height65.5 in.
Maximum payload1441 lbs.
Wheel base126 in.
Width67.6 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,630
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Navy Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Merlot Jewel Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Green, Woodland (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Light Tan, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,630
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,630
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,630
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
