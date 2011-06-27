Used 2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,530
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,530
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/456 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Torque190 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,530
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Power Convenience Package Deleteyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,530
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Vinyl 60/40 Split-Bench Front Seatyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD/MP3 Playeryes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,530
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,530
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room23.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,530
16" All-Season Spare Tireyes
Trailer Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Deep Tint Privacy Glassyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Front track59.6 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3878 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Height67.6 in.
Maximum payload1422 lbs.
Wheel base126 in.
Width68.6 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Navy Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Green, Woodland (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,530
P235/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,530
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
