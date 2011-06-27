  1. Home
Used 2010 GMC Canyon SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Canyon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,180
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,180
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,180
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,180
Torque190 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,180
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,180
Power Convenience Package Deleteyes
Power Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,180
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,180
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,180
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,180
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,180
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,180
16" All-Season Spare Tireyes
16" x 6.5" Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Trailer Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Red Orange Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,180
Front track57.5 in.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3366 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height65.5 in.
Maximum payload1484 lbs.
Wheel base111.3 in.
Width67.6 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,180
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Navy Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Merlot Jewel Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Green, Woodland (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,180
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,180
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,180
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
