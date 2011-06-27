  1. Home
Used 2008 GMC Canyon SL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,875
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,875
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/456 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,875
Torque190 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,875
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,875
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,875
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,875
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,875
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,875
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,875
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room23.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,875
Front track57.5 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3468 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.5 in.
Maximum payload1532 lbs.
Wheel base126 in.
Width67.6 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,875
Exterior Colors
  • Sport Blue
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Steel Gray Metallic
  • Green, Woodland (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,875
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,875
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,875
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
