Used 2007 GMC Canyon SL Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Canyon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,895
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,895
Torque190 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,895
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,895
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,895
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,895
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,895
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,895
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,895
Front track59.6 in.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3615 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.6 in.
Maximum payload1535 lbs.
Wheel base111.3 in.
Width68.6 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,895
Exterior Colors
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Green, Woodland (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Light Stellar Blue (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Flame Yellow
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Sport Blue
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Pewter, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,895
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,895
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
