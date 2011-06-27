Used 2007 GMC Canyon Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Decent Value in a Midsize Truck.
This is a review of the regular cab WT trim 4x2 with 3.7L I5 and 4-spd automatic. This truck serves as a daily commuter and work truck hauling anything from construction debris to loads of gravel. The 242hp 5cyl. engine has plenty of power compared to competitors' V6s. The 4-spd auto is very smooth at all times. Now at 108k miles, we've had absolutely no trouble from either. The skinny tires that come standard on the WT trim offer very poor grip overall. Poor wet/snow traction. Poor roadholding ability. The WT trim should have received the wider tires that come standard on upper trims. The interior is spacious and relatively comfortable, but horribly cheap in quality. Everything is nasty hard plastic. There are terrible panel gaps. There's been a random, but persistent chirping/squeaking noise that seems to be coming either from the driver's door or driver's seat. That seemed to last the first 50k miles or so. We haven't heard it since. The nuts holding part of the driver's door hinge to the body routinely loosened themselves when the truck was new. The dealer finally secured them with some glue and they haven't loosened since. The only other issues have been: an emissions control module failed at about 45k miles, causing the "check engine" light to illuminate. It was taken care of under the 80k mile emissions warranty. The rotors were noticeably warped at 10k miles, replaced under warranty, and feel warped again (pulsating brake pedal). The center mount brake light seal has been leaking rain water into the cabin since early days. It's a stupid design with a cheap foam gasket that provides a poor water-tight seal. A ridiculous cost-cutting measure. The most recent issue was the ignition switch failing. I'd turn the key and nothing would happen. The latest issue is a sticking front brake caliper. If the truck sits unused for more than 2 or 3 days, one of the front calipers sticks engaged. Some pedal pumping and rolling the truck back and forth seems to get it to release. We ended up having the front caliper replaced at the dealership. Seems to have solved the issue, but we're still having an issue with the brakes grabbing way too strong when we first apply the brakes after putting the truck in gear and moving. Very odd. The front suspension is also getting very soft. If speed bumps aren't taken really slowly, the front shocks bottom out. The engine, transmission and white paint are definitely this trucks hallmarks. Even though the plastic and rubber quality is low, the truck is assembled very robustly. Feels very solid still with no annoying squeaks or rattles. Although far from flawless, I don't consider this degree of reliability too terrible for 108k miles worth of driving. It may not be Toyota Tacoma good, but we also paid half as much for it over a Tacoma at only $12,800 out the door brand new. We plan on keep this truck until the wheels fall off, so we shall see how longer-term reliability is with this truck. Now that the truck is 12yrs old, we're noticing how rubber seals and gaskets on the exterior of the truck are quite literally degrading and falling apart at an advanced rate. The tail lights have also decided to lose their red tint on the lenses. I'm not sure how that's even possible. The quality of these bits and pieces is clearly very low. This truck was parked in a carport at home it's entire life, so it's not like it's been sitting exposed to the sun for 12yrs solid.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not a Yota
Always owned Toyota's bought this because it was cheap, and had a lot of power out of the 4 cylinder. Motor is weak, unless heavily gouged. A lot of cheap features inside, check engine light comes on all the time, cheap plastic bumper cracked and fell off. Seat in uncomfortable at best. Lot of cab room but the cheap interior kinds of kills that
Great truck and very customizable
Before you read the other reviews read this one. I’ve had this truck since 2007. I’ve taken great care of this truck and she treats me beautiful. The bed is large enough for most jobs and the bed door is sturdy and will hold up. The engine though only 185hp shifts well and the power to weight shows. The engine comes with a fast air intake and can be fitted with a cool air filter to increase power. This truck excelled in light to medium tows and heavy bed work. The inside is simple and can be customized to fit any style. There is room for 2 people super comfortable and 3 can fit a little tight but it’s doable. The lighting is great and options for the lights are super easy to use. This truck has about 100000 miles on it and still feels brand new. Btw as a disclaimer I have the version with less tech and role down windows and it’s perfect for me. I have a buddy with this truck and electronics and is also great. So if you saw some things left out it’s for that reason. But I’m the end I keep this car mind and it performs above and beyond what others think and it holds its own in more then the ways I listed. Anyone who hates on this car never took care of it. I hope this review helped you all.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2007 GMC Canyon
Although its been reliable, this is the most uselessly designed truck I've ever had. The bed is ok for firewood, mulch, etc (but the bed is too thin and girly). The mandatory 6 foot bed is annoying. You can't even lay down a six foot ladder flat. It's a real loser to load with construction materials. The tailgate lowers to accommodate 8 foot materials. However 4' wide drywall, plywood doesn't fit between or on top of the wheel wells. Very annoying. Poor design. There's also a large blind spot when turning left or going around sharp left curves.
Pretty good truck overall
Truck lacks in the power department, especially after putting any larger wheel/tires on. I added exhaust, high performance plugs, throttle body spacer, and knn air filter which all helped quite a bit. Exterior design is fabulous great looking truck. The auto locker in the rear is a great thing to have has saved me a lot especially being 2w. Interior with the vinyl floor is nice and easy to keep clean no carpet to worry about staining. Seats are uncomfortable @ best. Handles very well around corners. Manual version has low towing capacity.
Sponsored cars related to the Canyon
Related Used 2007 GMC Canyon Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner