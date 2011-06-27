Used 2007 GMC Canyon Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
DONT EXPECT DECENT MILEAGE!!
Long story short, 4cyl short bed 2wd automatic. 6500 miles and regardless of ethanol blend or 100% fuel AND smooth acceleration AND following speed limits, 15mpg. Yes, 15 mpg and 17 highway. that is completely pathetic. My 110,000mi 4x4 4.0 liter cherokee did better. Why compromise with a 4cyl and get worse mileage than my friends 4x4 3/4 ton 6.0 liter with 4.10 axle ratio. Upon taking in for service, service advisor reports that everything is as it should be and that is just what mileage they get. Needless to say, that is completely pathetic. I and my family have ALWAYS owned GM vehicles. I guarantee this will be my last. I have never been this let down with a vehicle out of the 60+ ive had
Something's missing
Nice quiet ride, smooth shifting automatic. The good ends there. Unless you opt for the $500 power package available on upscale or special order vehicles, there is no way to unlock the passenger door from the outside. Unsafe and inconvenient. The front has 4 cup holders, but none hold a 1 liter water bottle or adjust. In the extended cab, the rear seat cup holders do hold a 1 liter water bottle. With standard upholstery the seatbacks do not recline. Seems GM could have made the tilt-forward access handle on the seatback recline as well. Unless you get an upscale model I would think before buying this vehicle due to the inconvenience factor.
I really like it
Yeah, I'll admit I wanted a Tacoma xtra-cab, but, I bought an American truck with more features, and at a better price. Yes, the fit and finish is not the same as Toyota, but it is close. My only complaint is freeway wind rush coming from the drivers side 1/2 door (which isnt much). If you have the sunroof (which I think is pretty cool, no one else has it...) you need a wind deflector. Yes, the interior is simple, but I didnt think it was cheap looking. The factory 6 disc player cranks pretty good too. The 2.9l! is the best 4 cyl I ever sat behind, and it gets damn decent mileage. $8000 less than a Tacoma! I have enough left over to buy a new Titus Mtn. Bike...
Tough Truck
I have used this basically for business use the past 2 years. Towing a trailer and snowplowing with a BOSS plow. 4 wheeling is great because of the locking rear dif. It is quiet on the highway. I upgraded the wheels to 18" purchased from GM Parts.
3.7 5 cyl SLE
My truck is a SLE Ext. Cab 3.7 5 cyl. Automatic Trans. The web site does not give this choice. I drove a Nissan Frontier for 2 months and there is no reason to get the Nissan. This truck is quiet and has a much better ride. Fuel milage is better by 3 MPG, city. Engine is smooth and refined. I have loaded the bed with mulch and dirt and the ride was good and there was plenty of power. The seats in the back are only for children. This truck has side air bags which are not found in other trucks this size. I also mounted a BOSS snowplow to this and it plows like a full size. The locking rear end is also excellent and not found on any other truck this size. The truck is a tank in snow and mud.
