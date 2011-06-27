  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. Used 2006 GMC Canyon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 GMC Canyon SL Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Canyon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,940
See Canyon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,940
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,940
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/399 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,940
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,940
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,940
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,940
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,940
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,940
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,940
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,940
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,940
Front track59.6 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3777 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height67.6 in.
Maximum payload1523 lbs.
Wheel base126 in.
Width68.6 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,940
Exterior Colors
  • Light Stellar Blue
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Green
  • Yellow
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Green, Woodland
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Flame Yellow
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Olympic White
Interior Colors
  • Pewter, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,940
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,940
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,940
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Canyon Inventory

Related Used 2006 GMC Canyon SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles