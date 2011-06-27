Used 2006 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

body frame rust very bad jorge , 07/07/2016 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful body frame rust really bad my is a 2006 and is really rusty cheap material Report Abuse

Rusted brakes D&D P , 08/21/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I had to replace the front rotors and beerings due to rust. The rotors where so rusted they could not be turned. The rotors where so rusted it interfered with the anti-lock brakes. I'm writing a letter to GMC with the problem i had. Report Abuse

My Grand Canyon EX FORD OWNER , 12/31/2007 3 of 4 people found this review helpful To be sure of the fact that style is as beautifull for the truck, as it seems to have been named after; And the hardiness of it's spirit for the ruggedness of same. I've owned a Ford for thirty years, of that a Ranger pickup extended cab for fourteen, and Ford can not match what Canyon has going for it. Thanks for a great truck! P.S. Canyon was a 2006 left over with only 7 miles on it then. Report Abuse

Ayayayyy Chevy! Omar , 08/20/2010 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Umm not too good experience. Cheap materials, becomes a very noisy interior like a crunchy plastic. Brakes should be checked every 6K miles. Chevy dealers just try to get money since the moment of sale. Beware, dealer is gonna sell you an Extended Warranty without consultation and then the Extended Warranty covers everything except expensive parts. I know this post is gonna bring down my resale price but what the hell! Don't be fool, this is not American Quality! Report Abuse