  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. Used 2004 GMC Canyon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 GMC Canyon Z85 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Canyon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,080
See Canyon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,080
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,080
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/456 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,080
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,080
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,080
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,080
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,080
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,080
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,080
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,080
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room23.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,080
Front track57.5 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3346 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1654 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width67.6 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,080
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Sunburst Orange Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Flame Yellow
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,080
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,080
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,080
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Canyon Inventory

Related Used 2004 GMC Canyon Z85 SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles