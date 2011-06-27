  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Acadia
  4. 2022 GMC Acadia
  5. Specs & Features

2022 GMC Acadia Denali Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Acadia
More about the 2022 Acadia
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)412.3/564.2 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower310 hp @ 6600 rpm
Torque271 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Denali Technology Package +$1,795
Denali Ultimate Package +$4,695
Trailering Package +$650
Interior Protection Package +$345
Floor Liner Package +$425
Cargo Package +$210
Adventure Package +$650
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Cargo Area Organizer +$155
7 Passenger Seatingyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
heatedyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Keyless Entry Keypad +$205
20" Aluminum Wheels +$2,495
20" Sterling Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels +$1,795
'Hit the Road' Package +$925
Bright Wheel Locks +$95
Thatcham Wheel Locksyes
Black Lug Nut and Wheel Lock Kit +$285
Front License Plate Bracket +$40
20" Bright Machined-Face Wheels w/High Gloss Black Painted Spokes and Pockets +$1,795
Black Center Caps w/Red GMC Logo +$125
Molded Assist Steps +$750
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$220
Dual Skyscape Sunroof +$1,400
Roof Rack Cross Rails +$295
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4525 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Length193.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1476 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Summit White
  • Light Stone Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Hunter Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Galvanized/Light Shale, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 GMC Acadia Denali info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars