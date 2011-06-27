  1. Home
2021 GMC Acadia SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Acadia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)484.0/594.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,800
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,800
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Premium Packageyes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Trailering Packageyes
Bright Accent Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Elevation Editionyes
Adventure Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,800
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,800
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Cargo Area Organizeryes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Premium Carpet Floor Mat Packageyes
Powered Universal Table Holderyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Embroidered Front Row Headrests w/GMC Logoyes
7 Passenger Seatingyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,800
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Front and Rear Black GMC Emblemsyes
Black Accent Packageyes
20" Bright Machined-Face Wheels w/High Gloss Black Painted Spokes and Pocketsyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
'Hit the Road' Packageyes
20" Sterling Silver Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" Bright Machined Face Wheels w/Satin Graphite Painted Spokes and Pocketsyes
Bright Wheel Locksyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Black Center Caps w/Red GMC Logoyes
20" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Accentsyes
Black Lug Nut and Wheel Lock Kityes
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Maximum cargo capacity79.0 cu.ft.
Length193.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight4234 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height68.7 in.
Maximum payload1767 lbs.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Exterior Colors
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Summit White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Red Mahogany Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Light Ash Gray, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,800
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
