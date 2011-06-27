  1. Home
2019 GMC Acadia SLT-2 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Acadia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque271 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Exterior Convenience Packageyes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Black Accent Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Cargo Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/out DVD Playeryes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Area Organizeryes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
GMC Infotainment System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Navigationyes
Premium Carpet Floor Mat Packageyes
Powered Universal Table Holderyes
Embroidered Front Row Headrests w/GMC Logoyes
7 Passenger Seatingyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
heatedyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" Bright Machined Faced Wheels w/Satin Graphite Pocketsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
20" Sterling Silver Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingsyes
20" Machined Spoke Wheels w/High Gloss Black Painted Pocketsyes
Black Center Caps w/Red GMC Logoyes
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyes
Black Lug Nut and Wheel Lock Kityes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79.0 cu.ft.
Length193.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight4144 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • Smokey Quartz Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Blue Steel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Iridium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Light Ash Gray, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/55R H tiresyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

