Used 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,560
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,560
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,560
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,560
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,560
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,560
Cargo Packageyes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Black Accent Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,560
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,560
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,560
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,560
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Integrated Cargo Lineryes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Powered Universal Table Holdersyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,560
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,560
premium clothyes
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,560
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,560
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,560
Maximum cargo capacity79.0 cu.ft.
Length193.6 in.
Curb weight3884 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height66.0 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,560
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Blue Steel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Dark Ash Gray/Light Ash Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,560
P245/65R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,560
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,560
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
