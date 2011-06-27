  1. Home
Used 2017 GMC Acadia SLT-2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/550.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque271 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Cargo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Integrated Cargo Lineryes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
IntelliLink Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Navigationyes
7 Passenger Seatingyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" Midnight Silver Premium Painted Finish Wheelsyes
20" Chrome Plated Wheelsyes
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Locksyes
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79.0 cu.ft.
Length193.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3956 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Sparkling Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Cocoa/Light Ash Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/55R H tiresyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
