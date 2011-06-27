  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Acadia
  4. Used 2016 GMC Acadia
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Acadia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,755
See Acadia Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,755
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,755
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/484.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,755
Torque266 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower281 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,755
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,755
Trailering Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
GMC Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,755
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,755
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,755
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,755
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatsyes
8 Passenger Seatingyes
All-Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Integrated Cargo Lineryes
Third Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
First and Second Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,755
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,755
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room40.3 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,755
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,755
Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyes
Front and Rear Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,755
Maximum cargo capacity116.1 cu.ft.
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Curb weight4656 lbs.
Gross weight6411 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height72.6 in.
Maximum payload1755 lbs.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,755
Exterior Colors
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Sparkling Silver Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Amethyst Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Iridium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,755
P255/65R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,755
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,755
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Acadia Inventory

Related Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles