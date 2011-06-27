  1. Home
Used 2015 GMC Acadia SLT-2 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Acadia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower281 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Trailering Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
GMC Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Color Touch Navigation AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio w/CD/DVD Playeryes
8 Passenger Seatingyes
Heated and Cooled Seats w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seatingyes
Color Touch AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio w/CD/DVD Playeryes
All-Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Third Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Mobile Wi-Fi Connectivity Packageyes
First and Second Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Color Touch Navigation AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio w/CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Locksyes
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Front and Rear Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity116.1 cu.ft.
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Curb weight4850 lbs.
Gross weight6459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height72.6 in.
Maximum payload1609 lbs.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Midnight Amethyst Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
P255/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
