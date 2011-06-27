Used 2014 GMC Acadia SUV Consumer Reviews
Great vehicle with a few minor shortcomings
Overall a very nice vehicle which meets my needs. Great interior space, and comfortable ride. I prefer a truck-based 4-wheel drive SUV, but couldn't find one that provided as much versatility and space in the mid-sized category, so I opted for the Acadia.
Dealer has had our car longer than we have
We bought our car and we decided to take ownership even though the ground effects were installed wrong and the blind spot and FCA system were not working. Big mistake - the car is still not working right. Also I would have expected a bit more giddy up and go.... it's kind of a dog when it comes to off the line performance.
Acadia, Durango, or just go with the Sienna?
With our 3rd boy on the way we had to move on from our 2 row Endeavor. Having studied Consumer Reports extensively and done some somewhat recreational test drives of numerous other vehicles I narrowed our search to the Durango, Acadia, and Sienna. Our priorities that ruled out others such as the Highlander, CX-9, and Explorer were: we had to have captain chairs in the back, good reliability, regular fuel, enough space in the back for kid stuff, MPG better than 18, power lift gate, black/dark intirrior, and good safety features.
Nice but buggy
First off I like everything about this car. Ok, well not everything. I have owned it for 10 days and on day 3 it was back to the dealer to get a massive oil leak fixed. Cheap Chinese oil filter housing cracked and allowed oil to leak past the filter seal. The remote start works maybe 50% of the time. The gas gauge wanders from 1/8 tank to just under 1/2 full which causes the distance to empty to wander from 50 to 120 miles. The driver's seat moves back for easy exit even though I turned that feature off. Now, my main gripe is I am only getting 13.8 mpg in town. I have been driving this car like an old lady and I can not improve on that number after two tanks of gas.
NOT RELIABLE
I am very disappointed in the service department and quality of the GMC. I traded in my car because I thought it was a smart idea to purchase a new GMC vehicle, since GMC is supposed to be a reliable car manufacturer, but I was sadly mistaken. I bought my current car a 2014 GMC Acadia SLT on 12/05/2015 while still under manufacturer's warranty. On 01/15/2016 I had to take it in to service - my major complaints were buzzing sound from dashboard (wiper cowl was deformed causing noise); A/C blowing smoke, noisy and causing a hissing sound - to this they stated nothing was wrong, when I expressed my concerns I was reassured that even if out of warranty it was recorded in the system and would still be covered; transmission shifting hard - did not find what was wrong and was again reassured I had a good warranty. On 01/29/2016 I brought car back in - I was concerned about knocking transmission; hard vibrations when accelerating (flex pipe was replaced); and mentioned about A/C issues once more, but was assured everything was fine with it and they mentioned once more that since it was in the system even if it was out of warranty it would be taken care of. On 02/12/2016 I was still not satisfied and brought car into service - again because of knocking/clanking engine/transmission (front engine mount was broken and replaced); A/C noisy (compressor replaced), the A/C hissing (Evaporator core leaking and was replaced) On 02/23/2016 I brought car in because of hard transmission shifts - I was assured this is normal Since temperatures had been cool I had not used the A/C until this day, when I got home I noticed the A/C leaking onto the driver's side carpet inside vehicle, I called to schedule service 02/23/2016 @ 12:44pm left a message and never got a call back (at this point we are close to the 36,000mi warranty) I called again 02/24/2016 @ 9:41am left message, still no call back. I had a pretty busy week afterwards with my kids getting sick with the flu, I called again on 3/1/2016 @9:41am, @10:24am, @10:29am, @12:57pm, @12:59pm no one called me back. Finally was able to reach and brought car in on 3/2/2016 they found A/C drain clogged and they unclogged I still noticed the leak which was worse and called on 03/03/2016 left message, no one returned my call I finally got a hold of someone on 03/07/2016, brought the car in and was told, sorry you are out of warranty you will have to pay for the repairs. I was shocked and very angry, especially since I have been bringing the car in with all these issues I was assured would be covered even if out of warranty since there is a record. I pay $569 per month for what is supposed to be a good, reliable car that would not give me trouble, and this car has been in the shop and had more problems in the 3 months I have owned it than my old Ford Expedition which I've had for years. I regret having traded in my old vehicle which was far more reliable than this new and shiny garbage truck. I really hope that my horrible experience will at least help someone not make the mistake of investing in this vehicle.
