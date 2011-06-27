  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Acadia
  4. Used 2010 GMC Acadia
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Acadia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,365
See Acadia Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,365
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,365
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374/528 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,365
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,365
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,365
Trailering Packageyes
Spring Special Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,365
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,365
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,365
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,365
DVD Rear Entertainment Systemyes
8 Passenger Seatingyes
2-Way Advanced Remote Startyes
Dual Headrest DVD Rear Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,365
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,365
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room40.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,365
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,365
White Diamond Tricoat Paintyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Carbon Black Metallic Paintyes
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Red Jewel Tintcoat Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,365
Front track67.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity116.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4722 lbs.
Gross weight6411 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Maximum payload1689 lbs.
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,365
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Medium Brown Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,365
P255/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,365
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,365
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Acadia Inventory

Related Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles