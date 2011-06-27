Used 2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview

$33,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain

$33,890
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG

$33,890
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352/506 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine

$33,890
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety

$33,890
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment

$33,890
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience

$33,890
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature

$33,890
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation

$33,890
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats

$33,890
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room61.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.8 in.
Rear Seats

$33,890
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements

$33,890
Front track67.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity116.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4936 lbs.
Gross weight6459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Maximum payload1523 lbs.
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors

$33,890
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Medium Brown Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Dark Crimson Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels

$33,890
All season tiresyes
P255/65R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension

$33,890
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty

$33,890
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
