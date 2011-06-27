  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Acadia
  4. Used 2007 GMC Acadia
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 GMC Acadia SLT-2 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Acadia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,370
See Acadia Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,370
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352/528 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,370
Torque251 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,370
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,370
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,370
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V and 115V rear power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,370
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,370
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,370
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,370
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,370
Front track67.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity116.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4722 lbs.
Gross weight6398 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Maximum payload1676 lbs.
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,370
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Brown Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Blue-Gold Crystal Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Brick, leather
  • Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,370
P255/65R18 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,370
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,370
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Acadia Inventory

Related Used 2007 GMC Acadia SLT-2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles