  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Tracker
  4. Used 1997 Geo Tracker
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Geo Tracker Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Tracker
Overview
See Tracker Inventory
See Tracker Inventory
See Tracker Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg21/24 mpg21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/348.0 mi.304.5/348.0 mi.233.1/266.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.11.1 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm95 hp @ 5600 rpm95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.34.4 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.51.6 in.51.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.51.6 in.52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.40.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room41.9 in.44.9 in.41.9 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.32.7 in.31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.51.2 in.50.2 in.
Measurements
Length158.7 in.158.7 in.143.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2619 lbs.2619 lbs.2339 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.0 cu.ft.45.0 cu.ft.32.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.7.6 in.7.9 in.
Height66.5 in.65.7 in.65.1 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.97.6 in.86.6 in.
Width64.4 in.64.4 in.64.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wildfire Red
  • Azurite Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Woodland Green Metallic
  • Slate Green Metallic
  • Super Grape Metallic
  • Silver Sage Metallic
  • Black
  • Super Grape Metallic
  • Azurite Blue Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Slate Green Metallic
  • Silver Sage Metallic
  • Wildfire Red
  • Woodland Green Metallic
  • White
  • Sunset Red Metallic
  • Super Grape Metallic
  • White
  • Sunset Red Metallic
  • Slate Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Silver Sage Metallic
  • Woodland Green Metallic
  • Wildfire Red
  • Azurite Blue Metallic
See Tracker InventorySee Tracker InventorySee Tracker Inventory

Related Used 1997 Geo Tracker info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles