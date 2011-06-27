  1. Home
Used 1996 Geo Tracker LSi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)233.1/266.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room41.9 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.
Measurements
Length142.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2246 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.1 in.
Wheel base88.6 in.
Width64.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Woodland Green Metallic
  • White
  • Wildfire Red
  • Slate Green Metallic
  • Super Grape Metallic
  • Silver Sage Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
