Used 1993 Geo Tracker Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)244.2/266.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room41.9 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity32 cu.ft.
Length142.5 in.
Curb weight2189 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.9 cu.ft.
Height65.6 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width64.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polynesian Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Mystic Magenta Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Flash Yellow
  • Black Licorice
  • White
  • Competition Blue
