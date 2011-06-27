  1. Home
Used 1991 Geo Storm GSi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.8/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque102 lb-ft @ 5800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room31.9 in.
Rear hip Room42.7 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
Length163.4 in.
Curb weight2392 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height51.1 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Flash Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Colorado Red
  • Black
