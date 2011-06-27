  1. Home
Used 1997 Geo Prizm LSi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2370 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Midnight Green Pearl Metallic
  • Crimson Cloak Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Sand Pearl Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Canyon Red Pearl Metallic
  • Apricot Ice Pearl Metallic
  • Lavender Pearl Metallic
