Used 1995 Geo Prizm Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Measurements
Length173.0 in.
Curb weight2359 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Polynesian Metallic
  • Misty Teal Metallic
  • Deep Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Diamond Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Tropical Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White
