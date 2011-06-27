Estimated values
1995 Geo Prizm LSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,419
|$1,739
|$1,913
|Clean
|$1,251
|$1,537
|$1,693
|Average
|$916
|$1,133
|$1,251
|Rough
|$580
|$729
|$810
Estimated values
1995 Geo Prizm 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,328
|$1,639
|$1,806
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,449
|$1,598
|Average
|$857
|$1,068
|$1,181
|Rough
|$543
|$687
|$765