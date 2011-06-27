Used 1994 Geo Prizm Sedan Consumer Reviews
can`t kill it
We`ve had this thing since new in `94. Pretty much stopped doing maintenance for the most part about 5 yrs ago. STILL runs PERFECT - no smoking, loss of power, doesn't use a drop of oil ( even though last oil change was about 10k ago), gets > 30mpg ! Rides and runs good as new ! 150k, still original clutch, no problems other than alternator @ 80k. Almost all door handles, knobs etc. have broken, and paint has faded, but so what! This is by far THE best car I've ever owned, hands down! It takes all the abuse I can throw at it and asks for more!
Freakishly Reliable
I bought this car in 1996 with 21k on the odometer. I don't remember doing a deal with the devil, but if I did, it must have been something like this... ME: "So, I need a basic little car that gets good mileage and is fun to drive and easy on my wallet. Oh, and if you wouldn't mind, could you make it so that after 20 years and 290k miles, it still needs no major repairs, and still gets 39mpg and is as reliable as the day I bought it?" DEVIL: "Hmmm, it'll have to be light blue." ME: Gack... well ok." Seriously, in the years that I have had it, many other cars have come to and gone from my garage, but never did I even consider trading in the Prizm. This car...wow.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
309k
Bought this car in 2004 with 120k for 500 it needed a cluck and a tune up 11 years later it's still going strong 309700 on it now I would not trade for anything
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
U go Geo Prizm!
The best car I had! I would still be driving it if I haven't been in a terrible accident. I really miss that car. It's my style, the cranking Windows, excellent motor. She had everything and all worked really good! I wouldn't replace any other vehicle over this GEO. tan/pink color exterior? Loved it!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
303k and still going STRONG!
Bought my 1994 Prizm from my brother just recently, and it really has a lot of pep and EXCELLENT gas mileage. I get on average of 36-40 MPG. Coming from a 18 MPG gas hog i was really impressed. I wish they still made the Prizm. It is a very well built and reliable car.
Sponsored cars related to the Prizm
Related Used 1994 Geo Prizm Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner