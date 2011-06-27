Used 1992 Geo Prizm Sedan Consumer Reviews

230K and still going strong RedWonder , 08/14/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I inherited my prizm for my high school graduation 5 years ago. It now has 230K miles on it and still runs great! I think the frame of the car will fall apart before it stops running - It has lots of rust from being outside, I've gone through 3 door handles, and the radio is questionable - but the engine is still in great shape! The low miles are great and it is truly a dependable car! Report Abuse

Loved My Baby Dorisk , 06/07/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I just sold my "baby." This Geo was a very dependable car and very comfortable. The main problem I had with it was the door handles would break. I replaced the front door handle twice and one back door handle. I've had this car since 1995 and just sold it because I purchased a 2009 Toyota Corolla. My Geo had 70,000 miles and is still in good condition. Sold it to my brother-in- law who wanted a vehicle that was easy on gas. He has two SUVs that are gas guzzlers. I hope he has as good luck as I've had with my Geo.

The ride that keeps on going ronniezlove , 05/16/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The drivers door handle has broken off and is non functional as well as the inside handle. We open the inside with the handle of a crescent wrench . The passenger door opens from the outside only and we have to use the wrench to get out. So I will say they should have come up with a better door handle system. No problems with the drive train. It does use 5 or 6 qts. of oil a year. Overall, I LOVE this car and would recommend one just like it to anyone!

I love this car Prizm lover , 07/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is my first car and I have a hard time considering getting rid of it. It has always been reliable. I have had to replace a few things, but that is to be expected with any car. My boggest complaint is the material made to make the door handles, cup holder, etc. break easily!