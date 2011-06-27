Used 1992 Geo Prizm Sedan Consumer Reviews
230K and still going strong
I inherited my prizm for my high school graduation 5 years ago. It now has 230K miles on it and still runs great! I think the frame of the car will fall apart before it stops running - It has lots of rust from being outside, I've gone through 3 door handles, and the radio is questionable - but the engine is still in great shape! The low miles are great and it is truly a dependable car!
Loved My Baby
I just sold my "baby." This Geo was a very dependable car and very comfortable. The main problem I had with it was the door handles would break. I replaced the front door handle twice and one back door handle. I've had this car since 1995 and just sold it because I purchased a 2009 Toyota Corolla. My Geo had 70,000 miles and is still in good condition. Sold it to my brother-in- law who wanted a vehicle that was easy on gas. He has two SUVs that are gas guzzlers. I hope he has as good luck as I've had with my Geo.
The ride that keeps on going
The drivers door handle has broken off and is non functional as well as the inside handle. We open the inside with the handle of a crescent wrench . The passenger door opens from the outside only and we have to use the wrench to get out. So I will say they should have come up with a better door handle system. No problems with the drive train. It does use 5 or 6 qts. of oil a year. Overall, I LOVE this car and would recommend one just like it to anyone!
I love this car
This is my first car and I have a hard time considering getting rid of it. It has always been reliable. I have had to replace a few things, but that is to be expected with any car. My boggest complaint is the material made to make the door handles, cup holder, etc. break easily!
Pld reliable
I bought this car as a winter beater in Minnesota and it's become a daily driver all year. 210k on it and uses no oil. 33mpg hwy. One of the few to start at work in recent below zero weather! All options still working! Bright red and starting to rust but I'll drive this til the doors fall off!
