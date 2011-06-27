  1. Home
Used 1991 Geo Prizm Sedan Consumer Reviews

Almost a quarter million miles

chuck, 01/31/2008
Bought this car used from sister in law in 2002. Have put very little maintenance into it but it seems like the engine will run forever, never fails even in cold desmoines winters. Great gas mileage, only thing is need to replace exhaust pipes cat converter, just can't seem to justify getting a newer car when this keeps going and going, I love my geo!

The Phatty G-Ride

The Planet, 09/02/2004
This is quite possibly the greatest car ever built. It handles like a Porsche, and has the sophistication of a Crown Vic. I will continue to buy these cars for the rest of my life, even if they are now made by Chevy. I do wish that Geo was still around, because there is much pride beaming from the faces of Geo owners when they look at their grill and see that geodesic-esque symbol that sreams, "Hey look at me! I am QUALITY!"

not what your looking

dylba, 05/13/2002
I hate my car! last year it broke 5 times! My kids complain that the rear seat is not comfortable and the front is not either!

Rating 1991 geo Prism GSI

Pat , 09/02/2003
Terrific car! No problems, just normal maintenance. Runs like a top and has plenty of power. Handles extremely well. Just keeps going and going.

Never Underestimate the Prizm

fiddlinpickler, 06/08/2012
I got "Marie" from my grandma my senior year of college in 2009 with 40k miles. After sitting for 2 years it started right up after being jumped. All Marie needed was a battery, dist cap & tires. Did the driver axle at 50k. Drove from Cleveland to Denver with my life inside - she didn't miss a beat. Did the exhaust at 55k, timing belt, h20 pump and radiator at 70k and passenger axle at 75k. Maintenance + Repairs averaged $80/mo. Great in the elements. One icy morning I got rear ended while sitting at a stop light by a 02 Outback Wagon going 25mph. Outback suffered massive damage and was totaled. Marie drove away with a busted taillight. Her bumper sticker says "Now Salvaged Subaru was Here".

