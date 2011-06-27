  1. Home
Used 1993 Geo Metro Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG41
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)38/45 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)402.8/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG41
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l
Horsepower55 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 3
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room51.1 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room42.7 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.
Measurements
Length151.4 in.
Curb weight1694 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base93.1 in.
Width62.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Magenta Metallic
  • Competition Blue
  • Polynesian Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Black Licorice
