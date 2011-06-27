  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Metro
  4. Used 1993 Geo Metro
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Geo Metro LSi Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Metro
Overview
See Metro Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG37
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.0/434.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l
Horsepower55 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 3
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.1 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Measurements
Length147.4 in.
Curb weight1753 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.4 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base89.2 in.
Width62.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polynesian Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Black Licorice
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Mystic Magenta Metallic
  • Competition Blue
See Metro Inventory

Related Used 1993 Geo Metro LSi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles