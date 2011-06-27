Used 1992 Geo Metro Convertible Consumer Reviews

My Geo harmony , 08/17/2007 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Excellent mileage and comfort. Everyone yells "cute car" as I go buy so it always feels very good to be driving this car. I've owned it since it was new. Report Abuse

mpg is great Phisher93 , 10/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This has been a reliable car. I had it for 2.5 years from 116k miles to 165k miles. It always started. Always ran and ran, 400 miles at a time even. The convertible roof leaked only very little from the top of the drivers window. but it wasn't all the time maybe only 20% of the time that it rained. Two other things were troublesome: the exhaust pipe broke 3 times. Install a flex pipe at the bend just under the engine. that helped. and my traction on wet or snowy roads was terrible. buy good good tires. I felt like I was in a saucer sled most of the time. Its just a very light car. Report Abuse

Overlooked and Underpriced Lamar Simmons , 05/28/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I was a skeptic to actually drive a three cylinder engine. However, the chassis is so light that the engine has enough pep to power the only car I have ever driven with under a ton of weight. The convertible top is easy to operate and aesthetically pleasing giving this car a far better look than any of its siblings. Report Abuse

13 Year Love Affair Stan_Topdown , 10/20/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful OK, so it takes more than 20 seconds from 0 to 60. Big deal. Find me another top-down car that gets 33 - 35 mpg in town; 40 mpg on the road (no wind; 70mph). 13 years - 80,000 miles; only actual repair - speed sensor in speedometer went out at 32K. Rest is maintenance. Out today 50 mile round trip - bright sun, mid '70's, 25 mph sw wind - sometimes headwind - sometimes tailwind. Great fun both ways. Handles fine on ice & snow - it's just a shame none of the current < $20K fwd coupes don't come as convertibles. Like many other stick shifts I've driven, when you're close enough to floor the clutch w left foot, your right foot is too far forward to use the throttle comfortably. Report Abuse