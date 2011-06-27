  1. Home
Used 1990 Geo Metro Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG41
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)38/45 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)402.8/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG41
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l
Horsepower49 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 3
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room51.1 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room42.5 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room50.5 in.
Measurements
Length146.1 in.
Curb weight1620 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base89.2 in.
Width62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
