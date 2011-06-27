Used 1990 Geo Metro Convertible Consumer Reviews

Kathy , 10/08/2018 LSi 2dr Convertible

When one is looking at these sweet little cars, be aware of a few things. 1. The rag top- make sure it fits and the latches are in good condition. 2. Be aware of any rust under the door and in the wheel wells. 3. Since mine only goes to 99999, be sure you get the real mileage on the car, I have notice some do not reflect what is really on the car. 4. Getting up to speed is very slow with this car, as long as you know this and don't expect it to speed down the road, you will be fine. This car is fun, fuel efficient and a looker as there are not to many of them on the road. This would not be a good car for the winter, so if you are looking for a cheap, fun convertible this may be the car for you! I purchased the car cheap enough to add and repair many of the things I wanted done. I totally love my car!