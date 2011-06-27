  1. Home
Used 1990 Geo Metro Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Metro
5.0
3 reviews
1990 Geo Metro LSI Convertible

Metro Man, 02/08/2009
Using 93 Octane, Full tire pressure, and a top notch Air Cleaner.. My Metro Gets 50 + MPG !!! Garage kept buy the one owner "Retired old lady" Never seen a hint of salt. Great car, Convertible, It might have a 1.0 liter Three Cylinder. But she has plenty of get up and go around the winding roads of Watkens Glen. Top speed Clocked at 108 MPH. Not too Shabby.

Great little sports car

mplmoose, 10/14/2003
I just passed 185,000 miles and it's still going strong. It's a great car to drive down to the beach. Just drop the top and cruise. It's especially nice considering it only takes me 3 bucks in gas to get to the beach and back. Great little mini sports car.

1990 Geo Metro convertible

Kathy, 10/08/2018
LSi 2dr Convertible
When one is looking at these sweet little cars, be aware of a few things. 1. The rag top- make sure it fits and the latches are in good condition. 2. Be aware of any rust under the door and in the wheel wells. 3. Since mine only goes to 99999, be sure you get the real mileage on the car, I have notice some do not reflect what is really on the car. 4. Getting up to speed is very slow with this car, as long as you know this and don't expect it to speed down the road, you will be fine. This car is fun, fuel efficient and a looker as there are not to many of them on the road. This would not be a good car for the winter, so if you are looking for a cheap, fun convertible this may be the car for you! I purchased the car cheap enough to add and repair many of the things I wanted done. I totally love my car!

Research Similar Vehicles