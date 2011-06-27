  1. Home
2022 Genesis GV80 3.5T Prestige Signature Specs & Features

More about the 2022 GV80
Overview
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/485.3 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower375 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque391 lb-ft @ 1,300 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Roadside Assistance Kit +$100
Cargo Package +$195
Winter Weather Package +$345
Option Code 01yes
Security Package +$230
Convenience Package +$1,050
Adventure Package +$685
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
1050 watts stereo outputyes
21 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
First Aid Kit +$45
All Season Liners +$195
Cargo Mat, Seatback +$150
Cargo Tray, Reversible +$150
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room60.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
Exterior Options
Side Step +$600
Mudguards +$150
Illuminated Door Scuff Plates +$395
Tow Hitch +$500
Rear Bumper Applique +$85
Wheel Locks +$85
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$450
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.5 in.
Length194.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.0 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity6,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.8 in.
Wheel base116.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Matterhorn White (Matte)
  • Melbourne Gray (Matte)
Interior Colors
  • Dark Blue/Dune, premium leather
  • Brown/Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
22 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/40R22 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
