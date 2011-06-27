2022 Genesis GV80 3.5T Prestige Signature Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$75,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|20
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/23 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|379.8/485.3 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5,800 rpm
|Torque
|391 lb-ft @ 1,300 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.3 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|6,000 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|+$100
|Cargo Package
|+$195
|Winter Weather Package
|+$345
|Option Code 01
|yes
|Security Package
|+$230
|Convenience Package
|+$1,050
|Adventure Package
|+$685
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|1050 watts stereo output
|yes
|21 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Lexicon premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|First Aid Kit
|+$45
|All Season Liners
|+$195
|Cargo Mat, Seatback
|+$150
|Cargo Tray, Reversible
|+$150
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|16 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.2 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|dual ventilation
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|Exterior Options
|Side Step
|+$600
|Mudguards
|+$150
|Illuminated Door Scuff Plates
|+$395
|Tow Hitch
|+$500
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$85
|Wheel Locks
|+$85
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|+$450
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|67.5 in.
|Length
|194.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|84.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6,000 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.8 in.
|Wheel base
|116.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|22 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P265/40R22 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
