2021 Genesis GV80 3.5T Advanced + Features & Specs

More about the 2021 GV80
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque391 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Option Code 01yes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
1050 watts stereo outputyes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
21 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Tow Hitchyes
Side Stepyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity84.0 cu.ft.
Length194.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight5104 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base116.3 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vik Black
  • Savile Silver
  • Himalayan Gray
  • Cardiff Green
  • Uyuni White
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Gold Coast Silver
  • Alta White
  • Lima Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Beige w/Taupe Dash, leather
  • Dune, leather
  • Beige w/Black Dash, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P265/50R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

