2021 Genesis GV80 3.5T Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|379.8/485.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|Torque
|391 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.3 ft.
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|yes
|3.5T AWD Advanced Package
|yes
|3.5T AWD Prestige Package
|yes
|Option Code 01
|yes
|Cargo Package
|yes
|Winter Weather Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|Reversible Cargo Tray
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.2 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|Tow Hitch
|yes
|Side Step
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|Bumper Applique
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|Maximum cargo capacity
|84.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|194.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5038 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|67.5 in.
|Wheel base
|116.3 in.
|Width
|77.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P265/50R20 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,150
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
