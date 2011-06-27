  1. Home
2021 Genesis GV80 3.5T Features & Specs

More about the 2021 GV80
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Torque391 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,150
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Roadside Assistance Kityes
3.5T AWD Advanced Packageyes
3.5T AWD Prestige Packageyes
Option Code 01yes
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,150
satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,150
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,150
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,150
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,150
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Tow Hitchyes
Side Stepyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Maximum cargo capacity84.0 cu.ft.
Length194.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight5038 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base116.3 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Exterior Colors
  • Cardiff Green
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Gold Coast Silver
  • Alta White
  • Lima Red
  • Vik Black
  • Savile Silver
  • Himalayan Gray
  • Uyuni White
Interior Colors
  • Beige Nappa w/Black Dash, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Green Nappa, premium leather
  • Beige Nappa w/Taupe Dash, premium leather
  • Dune Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Beige w/Taupe Dash, leather
  • Dune, leather
  • Beige w/Black Dash, leather
  • Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,150
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P265/50R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

