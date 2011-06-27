  1. Home
2022 Genesis GV70 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Genesis GV70

2.5T

2.5T 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or a Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/07/2021
    End
    08/31/2021

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or a Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/07/2021
    End
    08/31/2021

    First Responder for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/07/2021
    End
    08/31/2021

    First Responder for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/07/2021
    End
    08/31/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Genesis Finance

    1.9% APR financing for 24 months at $42.49 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.5% APR financing for 72 months at $14.97 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.9%3607/07/202108/31/2021
    1.9%4807/07/202108/31/2021
    1.9%2407/07/202108/31/2021
    2.5%7207/07/202108/31/2021
    1.9%6007/07/202108/31/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2022 Genesis GV70 Deals

