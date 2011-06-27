2022 Genesis GV70 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
2.5T2.5T 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $500 Military for Lease - Expires 08/31/2021
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 08/31/2021
- $500 First Responder for Retail - Expires 08/31/2021
- $500 First Responder for Lease - Expires 08/31/2021
Military for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or a Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 07/07/2021
- End
- 08/31/2021
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or a Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 07/07/2021
- End
- 08/31/2021
First Responder for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
All First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 07/07/2021
- End
- 08/31/2021
First Responder for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
All First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 07/07/2021
- End
- 08/31/2021
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 08/31/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Genesis Finance
1.9% APR financing for 24 months at $42.49 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.5% APR financing for 72 months at $14.97 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 36 07/07/2021 08/31/2021 1.9% 48 07/07/2021 08/31/2021 1.9% 24 07/07/2021 08/31/2021 2.5% 72 07/07/2021 08/31/2021 1.9% 60 07/07/2021 08/31/2021
All 2022 Genesis GV70 Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|2.5T 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|3.5T Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Genesis GV70 in Virginia is:not available