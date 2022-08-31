Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Genesis
  3. Genesis GV60
  4. 2023 Genesis GV60
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Genesis GV60 Specs & Features

More about the 2023 GV60
More about the 2023 GV60
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,890
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.103/86 MPGe
EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe95 MPGe
EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.248 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.35
EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.7.2 hr.
Battery capacity77.4 kWh
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower314 hp
Torque446 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Advertisement
See Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Genesis GV60
VIEW OFFERS
Genesis.com
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length177.8 in.
Overall width without mirrors74.4 in.
Height62.4 in.
Wheelbase114.2 in.
EPA interior volume125.1 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.0 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity54.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Curb weight4,696 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Gross weight5,721 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mauna Red
  • Hanauma Mint
  • Atacama Copper
  • São Paulo Lime
  • Himalayan Gray
  • Savile Silver
  • Uyuni White
  • Vik Black
  • Alta White
Interior Colors
  • Ash Gray/Glacier White, leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
10-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Advertisement
Build Your 2023 Genesis GV60
At a Glance:
  • $58,890starting MSRP
BUILD & PRICEGenesis.com
"Extremely limited availability. Initially, the 2023 GV60 will only be sold at select Genesis retailers in CA, CT, NJ and NY. Contact your Genesis retailer for availability details. Preproduction model with optional features shown."
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
1400 watts stereo outputyes
17 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Driver assisted parking assistyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/45R20 tiresyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Packages
Personal Safety Kit +$50
Adventure Package +$660
First Aid Kit +$45
Winter Weather Package +$345
Roadside Assistance Kit +$75
Cargo Package +$220
Security Package +$245
Interior Options
Interior Options
All Season Fitted Liners +$195
Cargo Blocks +$25
Cargo Mat, Up-Seatback +$150
Cargo Tray, Reversible +$150
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Bumper Applique +$85
Tow Hitch +$500
Cross Bars +$450
Illuminated Door Scuff Plates +$395
Mudguards +$150
Wheel Locks +$85
Inventory

Related 2023 Genesis GV60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates